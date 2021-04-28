Short Interest in Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Expands By 264.3%

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a growth of 264.3% from the March 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Cellnex Telecom in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cellnex Telecom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

CLLNY opened at $29.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.68. Cellnex Telecom has a 1 year low of $23.84 and a 1 year high of $50.57.

Cellnex Telecom, SA operates infrastructure for wireless telecommunication in Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. The company operates through three segments: Telecom Infrastructure Services, Broadcasting Infrastructure, and Other Network Services. It offers co-location services in its infrastructure allowing mobile carriers to install their telecommunications and wireless radio broadcast equipment; and multi-operator telephony network solutions for open and closed environments through distributed antenna systems and small cells technologies.

