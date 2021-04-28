Short Interest in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Expands By 1,066.7%

Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 1,066.7% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

CET traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,862. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.35. Central Securities has a twelve month low of $26.75 and a twelve month high of $39.33.

In other Central Securities news, Director Simms C. Browning purchased 952 shares of Central Securities stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.20 per share, for a total transaction of $35,414.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $641,997.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CET. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Central Securities in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Central Securities during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in Central Securities during the 4th quarter valued at $402,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Central Securities during the 4th quarter valued at $479,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Central Securities by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 22,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 6,047 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.81% of the company’s stock.

Central Securities Company Profile

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.

