Short Interest in Clean TeQ Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CTEQF) Grows By 2,770.5%

Clean TeQ Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CTEQF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,300 shares, an increase of 2,770.5% from the March 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Shares of Clean TeQ stock opened at $1.85 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.43. Clean TeQ has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $2.85.

About Clean TeQ

Clean TeQ Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides metals recovery and industrial water treatment services primarily in Australia. It operates in two segments, Water and Metals. The Water segment offers Continuous Ionic Filtration, Macroporous Polymer Adsorption, and Graphene Oxide and BIOCLENS resin technologies to filter, separate, purify, and recycle polluted water for drinking, agricultural, recreational, and industrial uses.

