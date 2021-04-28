Short Interest in Clean TeQ Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CTEQF) Grows By 2,770.5%

Clean TeQ Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CTEQF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,300 shares, an increase of 2,770.5% from the March 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.
Shares of Clean TeQ stock opened at $1.85 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.43. Clean TeQ has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $2.85.
About Clean TeQ
Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Clean TeQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean TeQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.