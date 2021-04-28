Short Interest in Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Declines By 92.8%

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 92.8% from the March 31st total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CTTAY traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.36. 33,027 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,783. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $7.39 and a 1 year high of $15.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.10 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.77 and a 200 day moving average of $13.67.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 3.92% and a negative return on equity of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $12.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.26 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

CTTAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group raised Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Continental AG is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of soft rubber products, rubberized fabrics, and solid tires. It operates through the following segments: Chassis and Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, ContiTech, and Other/Consolidation. The Chassis and Safety segment intergrates intelligent systems to improve driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

