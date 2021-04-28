Short Interest in Cyber Apps World Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYAP) Declines By 85.7%

Cyber Apps World Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYAP) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 85.7% from the March 31st total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 143,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of CYAP stock remained flat at $$0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday. 52,266 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,716. Cyber Apps World has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.32.

About Cyber Apps World

Cyber Apps World Inc operates a price comparison Website. The company's savinstultra.com Website consists of a search engine that users may access in order to compare the prices of different consumer products in various product categories, such as electronics, computers, cellular phones, office equipment, clothing, books, toys, and jewelry.

