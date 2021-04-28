Short Interest in Cyber Apps World Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYAP) Declines By 85.7%

Cyber Apps World Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYAP) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 85.7% from the March 31st total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 143,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of CYAP stock remained flat at $$0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday. 52,266 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,716. Cyber Apps World has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.32.
About Cyber Apps World
