Short Interest in DATATRAK International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTRK) Drops By 85.7%

DATATRAK International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTRK) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the March 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

DTRK traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.76. 600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,070. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. DATATRAK International has a one year low of $3.25 and a one year high of $6.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.92 million, a P/E ratio of 115.80 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.31.

DATATRAK International (OTCMKTS:DTRK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. DATATRAK International had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 1.43%. The company had revenue of $1.71 million for the quarter.

DATATRAK International, Inc, a technology and services company, provides unified clinical solutions and related services for the clinical trials industry. The company offers DATATRAK ONE Unified Experience, a clinical enterprise solution that allows clinical users and service providers to design, deliver, and manage clinical trials.

