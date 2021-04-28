Short Interest in Dialog Semiconductor Plc (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) Drops By 85.2%

Dialog Semiconductor Plc (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 85.2% from the March 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

DLGNF stock remained flat at $$77.72 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,359. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.43. Dialog Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $29.16 and a 1 year high of $81.05. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.31 and a beta of 1.81.

Get Dialog Semiconductor alerts:

Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. Dialog Semiconductor had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $438.70 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dialog Semiconductor will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DLGNF has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group cut Dialog Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Oddo Bhf cut Dialog Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut Dialog Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered Dialog Semiconductor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

About Dialog Semiconductor

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, backlighting and LED solid-state lighting, and industrial and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Custom Mixed Signal, Advanced Mixed Signal, Connectivity & Audio, and Industrial IoT.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Dialog Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dialog Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.