Short Interest in Dialog Semiconductor Plc (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) Drops By 85.2%

Dialog Semiconductor Plc (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 85.2% from the March 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.
DLGNF stock remained flat at $$77.72 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,359. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.43. Dialog Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $29.16 and a 1 year high of $81.05. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.31 and a beta of 1.81.
Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. Dialog Semiconductor had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $438.70 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dialog Semiconductor will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Dialog Semiconductor
Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, backlighting and LED solid-state lighting, and industrial and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Custom Mixed Signal, Advanced Mixed Signal, Connectivity & Audio, and Industrial IoT.
