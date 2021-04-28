Short Interest in Digital Locations, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLOC) Drops By 90.2%

Digital Locations, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLOC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decline of 90.2% from the March 31st total of 57,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,452,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS DLOC remained flat at $$0.05 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 992,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,441,071. Digital Locations has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.03.
About Digital Locations
