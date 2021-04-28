Short Interest in Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Declines By 97.1%

Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 97.1% from the March 31st total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DSCSY shares. Mizuho lowered Disco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Disco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Disco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Get Disco alerts:

OTCMKTS:DSCSY traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $68.50. The stock had a trading volume of 826 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,418. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.34 and its 200 day moving average is $64.06. The company has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 42.81 and a beta of 1.32. Disco has a 52 week low of $43.73 and a 52 week high of $81.85.

Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $425.12 million for the quarter. Disco had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 19.95%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Disco will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

About Disco

DISCO Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of precision cutting, grinding and polishing machines. It operates through the following business divisions: Precision Machines, Precision Processing Tools, and Other Products. The Precision Machines division includes dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounter, die separator, surface planer, and water jet saws.

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Disco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Disco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.