Short Interest in Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF) Rises By 594.1%

Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a growth of 594.1% from the March 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:DDEJF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,638. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.77 million and a P/E ratio of -1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.14 and a 200-day moving average of $1.08. The company has a current ratio of 28.11, a quick ratio of 26.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Dundee has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $1.22.

Dundee (OTCMKTS:DDEJF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.03 million for the quarter. Dundee had a negative return on equity of 26.39% and a negative net margin of 313.10%.

Dundee Corporation is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its operating subsidiaries, the firm is engaged in diverse business activities in the areas of investment advisory, corporate finance, energy, resources, agriculture, real estate and infrastructure. The Corporation also holds, directly and indirectly, a portfolio of investments mostly in these key areas, as well as other select investments in both publicly listed and private enterprises.

