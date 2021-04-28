Short Interest in DynaResource, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYNR) Grows By 200.0%

DynaResource, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYNR) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
DynaResource stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.80. 10,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,741. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.84. DynaResource has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $1.10.
About DynaResource
Read More: 52 Week Highs
Receive News & Ratings for DynaResource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DynaResource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.