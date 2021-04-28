Short Interest in DynaResource, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYNR) Grows By 200.0%

DynaResource, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYNR) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

DynaResource stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.80. 10,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,741. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.84. DynaResource has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $1.10.

About DynaResource

DynaResource, Inc acquires, invests in, explores, and develops precious and base metal properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and other valuable minerals. Its flagship property is the San Jose de Gracia property with 33 concessions covering approximately 69,121 hectares located in northern Sinaloa State, Mexico.

