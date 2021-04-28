Short Interest in Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) Grows By 920.0%

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a growth of 920.0% from the March 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Eagle Point Income stock. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 26,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

NYSE:EIC remained flat at $$15.60 during trading hours on Wednesday. 6,856 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,894. Eagle Point Income has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $16.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.46 and a 200 day moving average of $14.68.

Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.54 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.54%.

