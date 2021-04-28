Short Interest in Electromedical Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMED) Increases By 366.7%

Electromedical Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMED) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a growth of 366.7% from the March 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 246,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:EMED opened at $0.13 on Wednesday. Electromedical Technologies has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $2.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.23.
About Electromedical Technologies
Recommended Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Electromedical Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electromedical Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.