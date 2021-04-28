Short Interest in Empire Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:EMPR) Expands By 3,283.3%

Empire Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:EMPR) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a growth of 3,283.3% from the March 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of EMPR opened at $1.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.67. Empire Petroleum has a twelve month low of $0.09 and a twelve month high of $4.16.
Empire Petroleum Company Profile
Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?
Receive News & Ratings for Empire Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.