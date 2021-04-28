Short Interest in Empower Ltd. (NYSE:EMPW) Drops By 95.0%

Empower Ltd. (NYSE:EMPW) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a decrease of 95.0% from the March 31st total of 265,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 251,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NYSE:EMPW traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,203. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.00. Empower has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $10.64.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Empower in the fourth quarter valued at about $190,000. Cardinal Capital Management bought a new position in Empower in the first quarter valued at about $240,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in Empower in the fourth quarter valued at about $350,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Empower in the fourth quarter valued at about $650,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Empower during the fourth quarter worth about $4,020,000.

Empower Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Empower Ltd. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

