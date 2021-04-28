Short Interest in Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG) Expands By 205.1%

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, a growth of 205.1% from the March 31st total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS EUBG traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.58. 9,760 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 473,799. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.18. Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $1.16.

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group Company Profile

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the exploration and production of rare earth elements primarily in South America. It focuses on exploration for tantalum and niobium minerals. The company holds rights to a 778 acre property located in Santa Cruz, Venezuela.

