Short Interest in Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) Drops By 78.6%

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2021


Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 78.6% from the March 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EVVTY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday. DNB Markets downgraded Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS EVVTY traded down $3.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $194.01. The stock had a trading volume of 12,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,086. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.22. Evolution Gaming Group AB has a 1 year low of $43.60 and a 1 year high of $199.50.

About Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ)

Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) develops, produces, markets, and licenses live casino solutions to gaming operators primarily in Europe and the United States. The company runs the game from a casino table, which is streamed in real time and end users make betting decisions on their devices, such as desktops, smartphones, tablets, etc.

