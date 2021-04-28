Short Interest in Fibra Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF) Declines By 66.2%

Fibra Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 176,900 shares, a decrease of 66.2% from the March 31st total of 522,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Separately, Barclays cut shares of Fibra Terrafina from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

CBAOF stock opened at $1.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.47. Fibra Terrafina has a 1 year low of $0.73 and a 1 year high of $1.63.

Terrafina (BMV:TERRA13) is a Mexican real estate investment trust formed primarily to acquire, develop, lease and manage industrial real estate properties in Mexico. Terrafina's portfolio consists of attractive, strategically located warehouses and other light manufacturing properties throughout the Central, Bajio and Northern regions of Mexico.

