Short Interest in First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTLB) Expands By 1,332.3%

First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTLB) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,400 shares, an increase of 1,332.3% from the March 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.7 days.

Shares of First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF stock opened at $21.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.43. First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF has a 12 month low of $18.80 and a 12 month high of $21.41.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF stock. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTLB) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 16.58% of First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

