Short Interest in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Decreases By 84.3%

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 236,700 shares, a drop of 84.3% from the March 31st total of 1,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 915,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LMBS. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 58.9% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 169,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ LMBS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.11. The company had a trading volume of 3,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,311. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $50.93 and a 52 week high of $51.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.41.

