Short Interest in First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB) Decreases By 65.3%

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a drop of 65.3% from the March 31st total of 40,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ FAB opened at $71.53 on Wednesday. First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $36.71 and a 52 week high of $71.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.34.

Further Reading: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.