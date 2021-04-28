Short Interest in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Decreases By 83.7%

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, a decline of 83.7% from the March 31st total of 171,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 328,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. City Holding Co. raised its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000.

Shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock opened at $48.57 on Wednesday. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $44.35 and a twelve month high of $49.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.75.

