Short Interest in Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) Grows By 265.6%

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, an increase of 265.6% from the March 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Franklin Universal Trust by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 876,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,566,000 after acquiring an additional 148,554 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Universal Trust by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 461,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after buying an additional 100,256 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Universal Trust during the fourth quarter worth $471,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 201.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 35,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $158,000. 17.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FT stock opened at $7.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.35. Franklin Universal Trust has a one year low of $6.12 and a one year high of $7.80.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%.

About Franklin Universal Trust

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

