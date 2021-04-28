Short Interest in Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF) Grows By 2,850.0%

Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a growth of 2,850.0% from the March 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of FMANF opened at $0.28 on Wednesday. Freeman Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.33.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.10 target price on shares of Freeman Gold in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

Freeman Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds an interest in the Lemhi Gold Project comprising 10 patented mining claims, 1 patented millsite, and 99 unpatented claims covering an area of approximately 1,019 hectares of mineral rights and 249 hectares of surface rights located in Lemhi County, Idaho.

