Short Interest in Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Declines By 80.9%

Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 80.9% from the March 31st total of 14,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 28,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Friedman Industries by 34.8% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 99,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 25,653 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Friedman Industries by 4.4% during the first quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 65,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Friedman Industries by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 543,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,730,000 after acquiring an additional 24,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Friedman Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 32.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Friedman Industries stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.48. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,407. The company has a market cap of $58.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.00 and a quick ratio of 4.92. Friedman Industries has a fifty-two week low of $4.23 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.65.

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $28.50 million for the quarter. Friedman Industries had a negative net margin of 4.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.36%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%.

About Friedman Industries

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the processing and wholesale of hot-roll coils into sheet and plate, as well as customer-owned coils.

