Short Interest in Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Rises By 200.0%

Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the March 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FUPBY shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Friday, March 19th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fuchs Petrolub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Fuchs Petrolub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS FUPBY traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.39. 12,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,766. Fuchs Petrolub has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $14.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.68.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.189 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from Fuchs Petrolub’s previous annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th.

About Fuchs Petrolub

Fuchs Petrolub SE engages in the development, production, and sale of lubricants and related specialties. Its products include engine oils, motorcycle lubricants, service fluids, greases, corrosion preventives, cleaners, and concrete release agents. It also provides analytical, technical, open gear, and coating services.

