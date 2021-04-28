Short Interest in GLG Life Tech Co. (OTCMKTS:GLGLF) Declines By 90.9%

GLG Life Tech Co. (OTCMKTS:GLGLF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 90.9% from the March 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS GLGLF remained flat at $$0.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.71 million, a P/E ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.35 and a 200 day moving average of $0.21. GLG Life Tech has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $0.39.

GLG Life Tech (OTCMKTS:GLGLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.14 million for the quarter.

GLG Life Tech Corporation engages in the research and development, growing, refining, and production of natural sweeteners extracted from the stevia plant and monk fruit worldwide. The company also offers P-Pro Plus, a pea protein product; and natural ingredients. It serves the food and beverage industry.

