Short Interest in Global Healthcare REIT, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBCS) Drops By 90.0%

Global Healthcare REIT, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBCS) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 90.0% from the March 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of GBCS stock remained flat at $$0.69 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 230 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,308. Global Healthcare REIT has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.49.

Get Global Healthcare REIT alerts:

About Global Healthcare REIT

Global Healthcare REIT, Inc (the ÂCompanyÂ or ÂGlobalÂ) was organized with the intent of operating as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for the purpose of investing in real estate and other assets related to the healthcare industry. The Company's focus has partially shifted from leasing nursing home assets to independent operators toward owning and operating its real estate assets itself.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Healthcare REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Healthcare REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.