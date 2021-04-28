Short Interest in Global Healthcare REIT, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBCS) Drops By 90.0%

Global Healthcare REIT, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBCS) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 90.0% from the March 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of GBCS stock remained flat at $$0.69 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 230 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,308. Global Healthcare REIT has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.49.
About Global Healthcare REIT
