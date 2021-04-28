Short Interest in Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) Decreases By 72.2%

Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decrease of 72.2% from the March 31st total of 28,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,699. Global X Conscious Companies ETF has a 1-year low of $19.35 and a 1-year high of $30.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.51 and a 200 day moving average of $27.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRMA. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,722,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,283,000 after acquiring an additional 67,218 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 146.1% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 108,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,948,000 after buying an additional 64,118 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 63,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after buying an additional 31,667 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $481,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $397,000.

