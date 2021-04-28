Short Interest in Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) Rises By 266.7%

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 266.7% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ EFAS opened at $15.98 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.06. Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $10.48 and a 12-month high of $16.18.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF stock. 3EDGE Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) by 154.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,962 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,766 shares during the period. Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF comprises approximately 0.2% of 3EDGE Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. 3EDGE Asset Management LP owned 17.29% of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF worth $2,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

