Short Interest in Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG) Drops By 72.9%

Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a decrease of 72.9% from the March 31st total of 41,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

GXTG opened at $50.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.43. Global X Thematic Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $66.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Thematic Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $3,703,000. Sharkey Howes & Javer increased its stake in Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 299.5% during the first quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 270,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,961,000 after purchasing an additional 202,743 shares during the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Global X Thematic Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,849,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in Global X Thematic Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $691,000. Finally, Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new stake in Global X Thematic Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $612,000.

Recommended Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Thematic Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Thematic Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.