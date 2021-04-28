Short Interest in Goldrich Mining (OTCMKTS:GRMC) Declines By 88.8%

Goldrich Mining (OTCMKTS:GRMC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 88.8% from the March 31st total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 712,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Goldrich Mining stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.06. 79,717 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,442. Goldrich Mining has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average is $0.04.

About Goldrich Mining

Goldrich Mining Company, an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and associated base, and precious metals. Its mineral properties include the Chandalar property consisting of 426.5 acres as twenty-one federal lode claims, one patented federal placer claim, and one patented federal mill site and 22,432 acres of unpatented State of Alaska mining claims.

