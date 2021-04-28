Short Interest in Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRBMF) Expands By 179.9%

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRBMF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,540,700 shares, a growth of 179.9% from the March 31st total of 1,265,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,475.3 days.
OTCMKTS:GRBMF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,706. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.06. Grupo Bimbo has a twelve month low of $1.34 and a twelve month high of $2.34.
About Grupo Bimbo
