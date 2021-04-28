Short Interest in Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE) Grows By 5,036.4%

Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,500 shares, an increase of 5,036.4% from the March 31st total of 1,100 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 207,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of GURE stock opened at $5.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.66 and a 200-day moving average of $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 21.35 and a quick ratio of 21.27. Gulf Resources has a 1-year low of $3.62 and a 1-year high of $6.41.
About Gulf Resources
See Also: What is an economic bubble?
Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.