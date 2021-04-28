Short Interest in H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Decreases By 84.6%

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 84.6% from the March 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HLUYY. Bank of America upgraded H. Lundbeck A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut H. Lundbeck A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded H. Lundbeck A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Danske upgraded H. Lundbeck A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

OTCMKTS:HLUYY traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.57. The company had a trading volume of 3,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,101. H. Lundbeck A/S has a fifty-two week low of $27.92 and a fifty-two week high of $43.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 0.73.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. H. Lundbeck A/S’s payout ratio is 9.25%.

H. Lundbeck A/S Company Profile

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for the treatment of symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Onfi for Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; Vyepti for migraine prevention; and Rexulti to treat depression/schizophrenia.

