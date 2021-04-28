Short Interest in Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY) Declines By 85.3%

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decrease of 85.3% from the March 31st total of 36,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

HENOY stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,889. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of $20.29 and a 12 month high of $29.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.26 and its 200-day moving average is $27.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be given a $0.5442 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 1.85%.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

