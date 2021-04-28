Short Interest in Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) Declines By 95.0%

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 95.0% from the March 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hitachi Construction Machinery stock traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.03. 523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 652. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.45 and a beta of 0.94. Hitachi Construction Machinery has a 12-month low of $46.56 and a 12-month high of $70.42.

Hitachi Construction Machinery (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Hitachi Construction Machinery had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 3.02%. Equities research analysts predict that Hitachi Construction Machinery will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hitachi Construction Machinery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

About Hitachi Construction Machinery

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, rental, and service of construction and transportation machinery, environmental related products, and other machines and devices worldwide. It offers mini excavators, wheel loaders, mini wheel loaders, road construction machinery, large and ultra-large hydraulic excavators, rigid dump trucks, and double arm working machines.

