Short Interest in HPX Corp. (NYSE:HPX) Expands By 2,345.5%

HPX Corp. (NYSE:HPX) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,900 shares, an increase of 2,345.5% from the March 31st total of 1,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 93,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

HPX opened at $9.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.90. HPX has a 12-month low of $9.57 and a 12-month high of $11.38.

HPX Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

