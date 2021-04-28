Short Interest in IFAN Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFAN) Decreases By 83.6%

IFAN Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFAN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 150,700 shares, a decrease of 83.6% from the March 31st total of 916,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,068,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS IFAN remained flat at $$0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 50,261,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,318,928. IFAN Financial has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.02.

Get IFAN Financial alerts:

About IFAN Financial

IFAN Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and distributes software to enable mobile payments. Its products include the ability to use a debit card and corresponding PIN number while purchasing online on a mobile phone, tablet, or computer, as well as peer-to-peer cash transfers.

Read More: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for IFAN Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IFAN Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.