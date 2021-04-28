Short Interest in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ:IPA) Rises By 386.5%

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ:IPA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,700 shares, an increase of 386.5% from the March 31st total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of IPA opened at $9.36 on Wednesday. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies has a one year low of $2.68 and a one year high of $33.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.69.
Separately, Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded ImmunoPrecise Antibodies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.
ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Company Profile
ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the antibody production and related services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers a range of antibodies, enzymes, enzyme activity assays, arthritis animal products, proteins, deiminated proteins, organoid growth factors, and hybridoma products for research purposes.
Recommended Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?
Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoPrecise Antibodies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.