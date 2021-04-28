Short Interest in Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) Decreases By 64.7%

Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,800 shares, a decrease of 64.7% from the March 31st total of 336,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on Immutep from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Immutep stock. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMMP opened at $3.34 on Wednesday. Immutep has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $7.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 9.26 and a current ratio of 9.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.11 and a 200-day moving average of $2.75.

About Immutep

Immutep Limited, a biotech company, engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical product candidates. The company develops immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its principal product candidate is IMP321, also known as Â’eftilagimod alpha' or Â’efti', which is a recombinant protein that is in Phase IIb clinical trial as a chemoimmunotherapy combination for metastatic breast cancer termed AIPAC and in a Phase I combination therapy trial in metastatic melanoma termed TACTI-mel; and is being evaluated as a combination therapy in head and neck squamous cell carcinoma and non-small cell lung carcinoma in a Phase II clinical trial called TACTI-002 and an investigator initiated Phase I trial called INSIGHT in advanced solid tumors.

