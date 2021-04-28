Short Interest in Indiva Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVAF) Decreases By 94.2%

Indiva Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVAF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 94.2% from the March 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Indiva stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.35. 33,308 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,341. Indiva has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.29.

Get Indiva alerts:

About Indiva

Indiva Limited operates as a licensed producer of cannabis products in Canada. It creates premium pre-rolls, flower, capsules, and edible products, as well as provides production and manufacturing services to peer entities. The company produces and distributes the Bhang Chocolate, Wana Sour Gummies, Ruby Cannabis Sugar, Sapphire Cannabis Salt, Artisan Batch, and other powered by INDIVA products through license agreements and partnerships.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Indiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.