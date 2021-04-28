Short Interest in Indiva Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVAF) Decreases By 94.2%

Indiva Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVAF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 94.2% from the March 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Indiva stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.35. 33,308 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,341. Indiva has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.29.
About Indiva
