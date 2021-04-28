Short Interest in Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Drops By 75.2%

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a drop of 75.2% from the March 31st total of 90,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,447,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IDEXY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Industria de Diseño Textil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Industria de Diseño Textil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Industria de Diseño Textil stock traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $18.12. 266,841 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415,010. The firm has a market cap of $112.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.00 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.95. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 1 year low of $11.40 and a 1 year high of $18.16.

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.05 billion. Industria de Diseño Textil had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 7.18%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Industria de Diseño Textil will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.149 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Industria de Diseño Textil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.08%.

Industria de DiseÃ±o Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and UterqÃ¼e.

