Short Interest in Industrial Tech Acquisitions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITAC) Increases By 183.4%

Industrial Tech Acquisitions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITAC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,300 shares, a growth of 183.4% from the March 31st total of 24,100 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 157,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

ITAC opened at $10.10 on Wednesday. Industrial Tech Acquisitions has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.04.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Industrial Tech Acquisitions stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITAC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Industrial Tech Acquisitions at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Industrial Tech Acquisitions, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in providing 4D imaging radar solutions, which would enable safe driver-assist systems for autonomous driving.

