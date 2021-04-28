Short Interest in Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHF) Decreases By 74.3%

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 910,100 shares, a decline of 74.3% from the March 31st total of 3,537,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9,101.0 days.

IPXHF remained flat at $$6.87 on Wednesday. Inpex has a 52-week low of $6.87 and a 52-week high of $7.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.89.

Inpex Company Profile

Inpex Corporation engages in the research, exploration, development, production, and sale of oil, natural gas, and other mineral resources in Japan, rest of Asia and Oceania, Europe and NIS countries, the Middle East and Africa, and the Americas. It is also involved in the investment and lending to the companies engaged in mineral resources business, etc.

