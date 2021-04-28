Short Interest in Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHF) Decreases By 74.3%

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 910,100 shares, a decline of 74.3% from the March 31st total of 3,537,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9,101.0 days.
IPXHF remained flat at $$6.87 on Wednesday. Inpex has a 52-week low of $6.87 and a 52-week high of $7.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.89.
Inpex Company Profile
