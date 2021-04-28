Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ) Declines By 82.0%

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decrease of 82.0% from the March 31st total of 36,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

BSMQ stock opened at $25.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.84. Invesco BulletShares has a fifty-two week low of $24.06 and a fifty-two week high of $26.14.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.026 per share. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 19th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSMQ. Strategic Wealth Designers acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $609,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Tlwm acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $655,000.

