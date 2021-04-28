Short Interest in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) Rises By 797.5%

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,900 shares, an increase of 797.5% from the March 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $196,000. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 76,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 29,548 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $194,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 986,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,053,000 after purchasing an additional 31,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 78,780 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 37,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.87. The company had a trading volume of 217,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,808. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.83. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $10.88 and a 52 week high of $13.51.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be issued a $0.0475 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th.

About Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.