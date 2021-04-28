Short Interest in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Expands By 278.3%

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,050,000 shares, a growth of 278.3% from the March 31st total of 806,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,357,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

IGSB opened at $54.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.96. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $53.41 and a 52 week high of $55.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGSB. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 336.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,813,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,760,000 after purchasing an additional 13,735,024 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,571,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481,499 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 7,410,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,000 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 4,962,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,949,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,421 shares during the last quarter.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.