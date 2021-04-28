Short Interest in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG) Declines By 87.2%

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decrease of 87.2% from the March 31st total of 63,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

HEWG opened at $32.67 on Wednesday. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF has a twelve month low of $22.65 and a twelve month high of $33.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.13.

