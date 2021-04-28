Short Interest in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Drops By 71.8%

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,000 shares, a decrease of 71.8% from the March 31st total of 347,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 290,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ:COMT opened at $32.07 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.14. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $21.63 and a 12 month high of $32.12.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC boosted its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 11,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 62,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000.

